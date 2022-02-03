Marcus Smart Praises Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown After Celtics’ Win Vs. Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

It may have taken a while, but it appears the Boston Celtics are on the right track.

Boston has won three straight and four of its last five games, and the offense has looked much improved of late.

The Celtics certainly have come a long way from their players-only meetings, players calling out one another and others not responding to the drama at all. Marcus Smart, who called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for not passing early on in the season, sang a different tune after Boston’s win over the Charlotte Hornet on Wednesday night.

“The game plan that everybody has is to make the Jays pass the ball. They have to do a good job at it and they’ve been doing a phenomenal job at it,” Smart told reporters after the game, per the team. “By doing that, it’s just going to open the floor for them down the stretch where it?s time to take over and it makes it hard for defenses to load up when you have guys shooting the ball, making shots, and making the right play.

“A lot of things we did early in the year that were hurting us we cut down on. The things that were helping us earlier in the year, we’re starting to do more of it and it’s definitely showing itself, not just to the crowd, to the fans, to the teams we play, but to ourselves. Everybody’s confidence is going up and everybody just continues to move on up.”

The Celtics certainly could benefit by going on a little run and move up in the standings, and it’s not out of the realm if they continue to play the way they have.

Boston will be back in action Friday night against the Detroit Pistons.