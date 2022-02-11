Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins Defender

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins ran into some roster trouble heading into Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, with Patrice Bergeron ruled out with a head injury and Brad Marchand out as he began a six-game suspension.

With the Bruins already scrambling, calling up Jack Studnicka from AHL Providence, their depth took another hit during the game. In the second period, defenseman Matt Grzelcyk fell to the ice behind the Bruins’ net as he tried to steal the puck away from Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov.

Grzelcyk remained on the ice for some time before he eventually headed down the tunnel.

After Boston’s 6-0 loss, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared the little information he had regarding Grzelcyk while speaking to reporters.

“Upper-body,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t know how long right now. He didn’t return, obviously. Not his head. We’ll see in the morning where he’s at.”

The 28-year-old has remained largely healthy this season, having appeared in 41 of Boston’s 45 games.