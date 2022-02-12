Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins D-Man

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk shouldn’t be out for too long.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday the defenseman is “day-to-day” in his recovery from the upper-body injury he suffered Thursday in the Bruins’ loss to the Carolina Senators. Grzelcyk practiced Friday, but the Bruins believe a little extra rest will help him make a full recovery, so he’ll miss Saturday’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

“I’m sensing day-to-day,” Cassidy said at a video press conference. “? He did practice yesterday and made it through practice. He just felt that there were certain areas of battle that he’d be compromised a little bit. So we’re going to give him an extra ? what will turn out to be three days rest, really. Hopefully that gets him squared away for Tuesday in New York.”

The Bruins recalled Jack Ahcan from Providence on Friday, and he’s expected to replace Grzelcyk as Charlie McAvoy’s partner on Boston’s top defensive pairing in Bruins-Senators.

However, Cassidy likely will be able to restore the Grzelcyk-McAvoy partnership next week when Boston visit the New York Rangers and New York Islanders on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.