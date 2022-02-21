Maybe Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen Beef Is Over? Paul Pierce Instagram Sparks Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

A video circulating on social media Sunday allowed many to speculate that the longstanding beef between former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen was very much alive.

However, some 20 hours later, fellow Celtic legend Paul Pierce posted to Instagram and one of the photos he posted — featuring only Allen, Garnett and Pierce — sparked a discussion that maybe, just maybe, the three had settled their differences.

Pierce’s caption of the post “About last night #top75,” unfortunately, didn’t offer much of an indication but the photo itself serves as a positive development. The three ex-Celtics were among the 75 players honored by at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in recognition of the league’s 75th anniversary.

You can check out Pierce’s post below (the photo is the fifth among the slide):

Again, it comes after a now-viral video surfaced which showed a rather cold interaction between Garnett and Allen during Sunday’s ceremony. The two essentially didn’t look at each other despite being just a few feet away all while Allen showed love to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The beef between Garnett and Allen, if you need a refresher, goes back to when the latter left the Celtics to sign with James and the Miami Heat.