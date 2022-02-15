Mic’d Up Sean McVay Spoke Aaron Donald Super Bowl-Clinching Play Into Existence

NESN Logo Sign In

Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Sunday night after Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals that the receipts would come to light, and he would be patiently awaiting them.

“I promise you guys I was mic’d up so you guys can hear,” McVay told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “When it was fourth down, and they got in the shotgun, and you knew they probably were not going to run the football, I said Aaron’s going to close the game out right here. And he is (expletive) man.”

Donald essentially ended the game by pressuring Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, nearly sacking him, and forcing an incompletion on fourth-and-one with 43 seconds left. It propelled LA to a 23-20 victory.

A mic’d up McVay, as he said he did, spoke it into existence.

“Hey, Aaron. This is the moment. Right now,” McVay told Donald prior to the fourth-and-one, per NFL Films. “For the world championship right here. Aaron Donald’s gonna make a play.”

McVay chased down Donald to celebrate after the win.

“Aaron. Aaron. Hey. Come here. I knew. Great job. I knew you would make that play! I knew you would make that play!,” McVay exclaimed.