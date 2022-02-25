Michael Conforto To Red Sox? Case For Boston Signing Ex-Mets Standout

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Michael Conforto is an interesting free agency case, in that he doesn’t carry the same name recognition as some of the top players available this offseason and is coming off a lackluster 2021 that undoubtedly will impact his earning power.

But could that reality — a potentially subdued market — make him a wise investment, with a team able to extract real value over the life of his next contract? It sure seems possible.

After all, Conforto, a first-round pick in 2014, had some productive seasons over the course of his seven-year tenure with the New York Mets. He even was an All-Star in 2017.

The difficulty, of course, is determining which version of Conforto to expect moving forward, and the Red Sox, in particular, have to weigh whether he fits their current roster construction.

Let’s examine.

Info

Position: OF

Age: 28 (March 1, 1993)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Bats: Left

Throws: Right