Mike Florio Believes Tom Brady Will Play For This Team In 2022 Season

The 49ers’ plan at quarterback has come off as fairly apparent for some time now: San Francisco will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and hand the keys over to Trey Lance.

But if you ask Mike Florio, the Niners are going to move off Jimmy G in favor of the signal-caller he used to back up in New England.

During Thursday’s episode of “PFT Live,” Florio read a humorous e-mail he received about the football journey of Tom Brady. The NFL insider and scribe ultimately made a fairly bold prediction about what’s next for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“…(I) got a great email. I don’t know that the person wants his name to be shared, but it’s explaining what’s going on with Tom Brady,” Florio said, as transcribed by WEEI. “(It’s a) classic mid-life crisis; Step 1, a divorce from the Patriots; Step 2, a short-term relationship with a trophy girl (like the) Buccaneers; Step 3, a late-night text to the high school sweetheart, a.k.a the 49ers.

“I’m telling you, it’s unavoidable. He’s not gonna lower himself to have to dirty himself the way Aaron Rodgers is. He’s gonna work it all behind the scenes. I just … I think he’s gonna be with the 49ers Week 1 (of the 2022 season). I’m rooting for that so badly.”

Brady recently revealed he’s operating with a “never say never” mindset about returning to the NFL, and joining the 49ers might be the exact opportunity that motivates TB12 to suit up for a 23rd season. The Bay Area native grew up rooting for the Niners and Kyle Shanahan’s team — which fell one victory shy of Super Bowl LVI — is ready to win now.

All told, one last hoorah in San Francisco could be the perfect final chapter to what’s been an incredible story for Brady.