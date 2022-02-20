NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Event Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Team LeBron will take on Team Durant on Sunday night in the 71st NBA All-Star Game with full weekend festivities held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Team LeBron will be led by starters LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic. On the opposing sideline, Team Durant will feature starters Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins and Trae Young. You can view full rosters here.

Team LeBron is a 5.5-point favorite while the over/under has been set at 321.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the NBA All-Star Game:

When: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT/TBS

Live Streams: TNT