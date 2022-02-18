NBA All-Star Weekend: Five Players To Watch In Rising Stars Tournament

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA All-Star weekend kicks off Friday night with the Clorox Rising Stars mini-tournament.

The signature game between rookies and sophomores will get another shakeup for the 2022 edition. The rookies, sophomores and four G-League Ignite players were drafted into four different teams coached by NBA 75th anniversary team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy to compete in a two-round tournament.

It will be a “Race to 75” in celebration of the league’s anniversary with each first-round game going to 50 with the final being played to 25.

There will be 28 players competing (12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G-League Ignite players), however, there are some who clearly stand above the rest who are worth keeping an eye on.

Here are five players to watch in the Clorox Rising Stars mini-tournament.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Team Payton)

Ball is the only player in this tournament to make this year’s NBA All-Star Game and for good reason. His sophomore season has seen him develop into one of the best point guards in the NBA. Ball is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game which has the Hornets in playoff contention. Expect Ball to show up big for Team Payton.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Team Isiah)

The first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has developed into one of the league’s most exciting players. Edwards leads all Rising Stars competitors in points per game at 21.9, helping his surging Timberwolves to a potential playoff spot for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The shooting guard will be as driven as any to show that the Rising Stars isn’t the only event of the weekend he should be participating in.