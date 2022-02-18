NBA All-Star Weekend: Five Players To Watch In Rising Stars Tournament

NBA All-Star weekend kicks off Friday night with the Clorox Rising Stars mini-tournament.
The signature game between rookies and sophomores will get another shakeup for the 2022 edition. The rookies, sophomores and four G-League Ignite players were drafted into four different teams coached by NBA 75th anniversary team members Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy to compete in a two-round tournament.
It will be a “Race to 75” in celebration of the league’s anniversary with each first-round game going to 50 with the final being played to 25.
There will be 28 players competing (12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G-League Ignite players), however, there are some who clearly stand above the rest who are worth keeping an eye on.
Here are five players to watch in the Clorox Rising Stars mini-tournament.
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Team Payton)
Ball is the only player in this tournament to make this year’s NBA All-Star Game and for good reason. His sophomore season has seen him develop into one of the best point guards in the NBA. Ball is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game which has the Hornets in playoff contention. Expect Ball to show up big for Team Payton.
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Team Isiah)
The first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has developed into one of the league’s most exciting players. Edwards leads all Rising Stars competitors in points per game at 21.9, helping his surging Timberwolves to a potential playoff spot for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The shooting guard will be as driven as any to show that the Rising Stars isn’t the only event of the weekend he should be participating in.
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (Team Barry)
The Detroit Pistons hoped to have found their next franchise player when they selected Cunningham with the first selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. After being eased into the season, Cunningham has shown flashes that he is the real deal. He is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Prior to missing five games, Cunningham went on a stretch that featured him scoring a career-high 34 points. This is his shot to show he’s one of the best young stars in the league as he competes against those who want the same moniker.
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder (Team Worthy)
Giddey is a key factor in the Thunder’s rebuild. His season stats aren’t ones that jump off the page but he is a player full of skill (which is why he is part of the Skills Competition) that will be displayed in full during this tournament. The Rising Stars game has been one for players to stand out. Giddey got his week started early when he became the youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles. With Giddey putting it together right before the break, this could be his weekend to really stand out.
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (Team Barry)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the surprise team in the Eastern Conference, showing signs of being a legitimate contender. A ton of the Cavaliers’ success has been thanks to third overall pick Mobley. The power forward has meshed well with Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt, making them one of the best big man duos in the league. Mobley has a stat line of 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists along with an impressive 50.3 field goal percentage. Mobley is a star in the making and everyone should watch what he does in this tournament.
The Clorox Rising Stars airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.