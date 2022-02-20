NBA All-Star Weekend: Obi Toppin Wins Highlight-Filled Dunk Contest

New York Knicks high-flying forward Obi Toppin hoisted the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest trophy when it was all said and done Saturday, capping off a slate of events during NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland.
Toppin put together a handful of highlight-reel dunks along with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson. It came down to Toppin and Toscano-Anderson in the finals with Toppin’s two-dunk round of 45-47 earning him the win. Toscano-Anderson’s final round earned scores of 39-30 as he ran out at the end.
Check out some of the highlights:
Toppin had the second-best odds to win the dunk contest at 2-to-1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.