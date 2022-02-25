NBA Fines Jimmy Butler After Heat Star Skipped All-Star Media Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA on Friday announced it has fined Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler for failing to participate in media availability at the All-Star Game.

Butler was hit with a $25,000 fine.

In the league’s official release it said Butler was punished “for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation,” noting his “failure to comply with his media availability obligations” during All-Star Weekend and after the game took place Sunday.

The six-time All-Star played on Team LeBron and scored two points with two steals through nine minutes in his team’s 163-160 win over Team Durant.