NBA Fines Jimmy Butler After Heat Star Skipped All-Star Media Availability

Butler played nine minutes in the All-Star Game

by

The NBA on Friday announced it has fined Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler for failing to participate in media availability at the All-Star Game.

Butler was hit with a $25,000 fine.

In the league’s official release it said Butler was punished “for violating league rules governing media interview access and for his noncompliance with the resulting NBA investigation,” noting his “failure to comply with his media availability obligations” during All-Star Weekend and after the game took place Sunday.

The six-time All-Star played on Team LeBron and scored two points with two steals through nine minutes in his team’s 163-160 win over Team Durant.

More NBA:

Thunder's Josh Giddey OUT Friday vs. Pacers
Soccer: World Cup-Portugal vs Morocco
Previous Article

EPL Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Watford
Boston Celtics forwards Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum
Next Article

What Jayson Tatum Told Grant Williams After Denying Lob Request

Picked For You

Related