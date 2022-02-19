How NBA Honored Former Kentucky Star Terrence Clarke At All-Star Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

There was an important player missing from the NBA’s Rising Stars Game, which served as the kick-off to All-Star Weekend festivities on Friday. Terrence Clarke, the Dorchester, Mass., native and former Kentucky star who was killed in a car crash in April, likely would have been on the floor as part of the showcase of the league’s top young talent.

The league still made sure to honor Clarke, who grew up in Roxbury, Mass. and played at Brewster Academy prior to his collegiate career.

Clarke was honored with a jersey ahead of the showcase, and the NBA shared a photo on Twitter.

“The NBA family will always remember Terrence Clarke,” the photo was captioned.

The NBA family will always remember Terrence Clarke. #LLTC5 pic.twitter.com/l0BijSPw67 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2022

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who had a close relationship with Clarke and in November made a heartfelt speech about him at a gym dedication in Clarke’s honor in Roxbury, retweeted the photo.

The league also honored Clarke at the 2021 NBA draft, when commissioner Adam Silver announced him as an honorary draft pick.