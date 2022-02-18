NBA Rising Stars Live Stream: Watch Tournament Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA All-Star weekend kicks off Friday night with the Rising Stars game.

Some of the best young talent throughout the league will be on display when 12 rookies and 12 sophomores partake in a new format that will feature three games. You can read about the new format here.

NBA legends Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton will coach the teams they drafted in the three-game tournament. The winners of the first two games will play each other in Game 3 to be claimed the champion.

Some players include LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.

Here’s how to watch the Rising Stars tournament online and on TV:

When: Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT