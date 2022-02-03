NBA Rumors: Celtics Big Robert Williams Targeted By Raptors

NESN Logo Sign In

The growth and development of Robert Williams has been one of the most exciting parts of the season for Boston Celtics fans, if not one of the only silver linings.

The third-year center already is one of the more exciting players in the league in terms of his athleticism, but his passing ability has made him one of the more underrated big men in the NBA.

For that reason, Williams likely is a name many general managers have as a trade target. And even if the general consensus is that he’s untouchable, an Eastern Conference rival to the north may have their eye on him.

“While the Raptors continue discussing Goran Dragic trade scenarios, Toronto has phoned rival teams gauging what Dragic and a first-round pick could bring back north of the border,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday.

“That framework was brought up in Myles Turner negotiations before he suffered a stress reaction in his foot. As the Raptors are searching for frontcourt help, Robert Williams has also been mentioned of late as a name on Toronto’s list of big-man targets.”

Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2 assists per game.