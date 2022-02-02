NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Searching For Landing Spots’ For Two Guards

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics made two moves this offseason to add depth to their backcourt, and both could get them some value at the trade deadline.

First, they bought into the dip on Josh Richardson hoping he’d bounce back after a few seasons where he struggled shooting. That’s worked out well, with Richardson offering tremendous efficiency on both ends even in limited opportunity after Boston brought in Dennis Schröder.

Both were considered to be valuable trade pieces before their contracts even were officially signed, and reports suggest the Celtics are actively shopping them.

“Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Wednesday reported.

“A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league, while the Jazz have been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Richardson.”

Richardson has averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.8 minutes per game after signing a one-year extension that pays him $24 million over this season and next.

Schröder, meanwhile, is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. Schröder signed a one-year deal accepting Boston’s $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception.