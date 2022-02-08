NBA Rumors: Here’s What Has Halted Celtics-Bucks Trade For Donte DiVincenzo

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re approaching the NBA trade deadline and the Celtics could be in the market to make a move.

Boston has been rumored to be in talks with the Bucks regarding a Dennis Schröder swap for Donte DiVincenzo. However, Milwaukee reportedly wanted more than just Schröder, and it’s holding up a potential deal.

According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, “what has killed a deal thus far is the Bucks want the Celtics to include Grant Williams in the deal and Boston is unwilling to part with their backup big man.”

Williams has been a bright spot for the Celtics off the bench this season, shooting a team-best 42.8% from beyond the arc.

It does seem like a big ask from the Bucks to what Williams and Schröder for DiVincenzo, who’s played in just 16 games for Milwaukee and is averaging 7.1 points.

The trade deadline is Feb. 10.