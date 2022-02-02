NBA Rumors: What Might Prompt Jaylen Brown To Request Trade From Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Jaylen Brown taking a wait-and-see approach to his tenure in Boston?

The Celtics star will consider requesting a trade this offseason if the team’s results don’t improve over the coming months, Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reported Tuesday, citing multiple NBA sources. The Celtics are 27-25 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, and some basketball observers doubt Boston’s wing-tandem of Brown and Tatum can play cohesively enough to boost the team’s fortunes.

“Multiple sources have told Heavy.com that, absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.”

Although Bulpett’s news is potentially explosive, it also contains some outs and qualifiers. For instance, the Celtics are 10-6 in 2022, and the most-recent performances of Brown and Tatum suggest they actually might have what it takes to carry the team together. Furthermore, the mix to which Bulpett refers also involves 15 other players on the roster, and the Celtics might consider trading any of them if the right offer comes in prior to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Nevertheless, the latest Brown rumor represents a plot twist. The Celtics have said publicly and privately they want to keep him for the long haul. But what can/will they do if he decides he wants out?

The winds of change might blow through Celtics Nation once again next summer.