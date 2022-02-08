NBA Trade Deadline 2022: James Harden Among Three Deals We Want To See

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NBA trade deadline already has been more newsworthy than previous years.

Rumors are swirling with some of the biggest names in the league being discussed in trade speculation. That is all well and good, but what will actually take place before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline?

Fans should never get their hopes up when it comes to blockbuster mid-season deals. Often the names that are considered to be “on the move” stay put and wait until the offseason. Or, in anti-climatic fashion, veterans are bought out by their teams to go sign with title contenders.

The current NBA trade deadline has seen the Indiana Pacers send Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trailblazers in a trade package including Eric Bledsoe. Those trades, while respectable, don’t exactly bring league-altering fireworks.

But that’s not to say it can’t happen. There are players who have a chance of being dealt.

And with that, here are three deals we’d like to see before Thursday’s deadline:

Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle

Why not some chaos? The interest in Harden on behalf of Philadelphia has been known for some time now. Brooklyn’s interest in moving Harden, however, is non-existent according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. That, obviously, makes a potential Harden-to-Philadelphia trade far less likely, but things can always change.