NESN’s Black History Month Programming Lineup Begins With Willie O’Ree Documentary

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month ? honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth

Willie O’Ree’s story resonates as intensely as ever.

NESN will air a documentary film about the Boston Bruins legend at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday to kick off the network’s slate of Black History Month programming. “Willie” details the life and legacy of O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier Jan. 18, 1958 and has served as the league’s diversity ambassador and an inspiration to players of all ages since 1994. The Bruins retired his No. 22 jersey last month at TD Garden.

At 9 p.m. each Wednesday in February, NESN will air special programming in commemoration of Black History Month.

