New 10-Part Patriots Docuseries ‘The Dynasty’ Coming To Apple TV+

If Tom Brady’s “Man in the Arena” series left you hungry for more retrospective New England Patriots content, you’re in luck.

The Patriots announced Tuesday that a 10-part docuseries based on Jeff Benedict’s best-selling book “The Dynasty” is coming to Apple TV+.

Coming soon on AppleTV+: ?The Dynasty?, a 10-part docuseries based on the bestselling book by @authorjeff, from Imagine Documentaries, in association with @NFLFilms: https://t.co/pkfjeiME78 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 15, 2022

No release date was announced, but the show will feature “hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch-rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century,” according to a press release.

The filmmakers — Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films — also were “given access to the (Patriots) organization during the 2021 season.” The extent of their access is unclear, but that suggests we’ll see some behind-the-scenes content from Year 1 of the Mac Jones era, as well.

“Man in the Arena” looked back at Brady’s nine Super Bowl seasons with New England (six wins, three losses) from the quarterback’s perspective, with teammates, opponents and family members also appearing to add context. The 10th and final episode of that series was delayed to account for Brady’s retirement and is scheduled to premiere in April.