NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Sends Memo About Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

Days after the NFL released a statement claiming Brian Flores’ allegations were “without merit,” commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams.

Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination.

Goodell’s memo, which was titled “Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said the NFL has made “significant efforts to promote diversity,” but the results when it comes to hiring Black head coaches “have been unacceptable.”

“Racism and any form of discrimination is contrary to the NFL’s values,” Goodell said in the statement obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusions.”

Goodell also mentioned they understand Flores’ concerns.

Flores is alleging racial discrimination against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants during their hiring process. The former head coach even presented screenshots of text messages with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulating who he thought was Brian Daboll on getting the Giants head coaching job days before Flores even interviewed.