NFL Insider Believes Trent Brown Should Join This Team In Free Agency

The Patriots have proven to get the best out of Trent Brown, but ESPN nonetheless believes the colossal offensive tackle should leave New England this offseason.

Brown is one of 14 Patriots players bound for unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins next month. The Worldwide Leader actually views Brown as the best impending free agent coming out of Foxboro, even better than 2021 Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently went through the top 50 players headed for the open market and identified the best team fit for each. In the case of Brown, Fowler views the Ravens as the ideal landing spot.

“Baltimore is in transition at tackle with Alejandro Villanueva (a 2023 free agent) turning 34 in September and Ronnie Stanley missing most of the past two seasons with a severe ankle injury,” Fowler wrote. “Quarterback Lamar Jackson would have fun running behind this mammoth man.”

NFL analyst Matt Bowen broke down why Brown makes sense as a scheme fit in Baltimore as well.

“In the Ravens’ gap-heavy run system, Brown is an easy fit given the power he displays at the point of the attack and the light feet we see on the tape,” Bowen wrote. “Pull, he can block down and move people. He’s an upgrade in Greg Roman’s offensive structure.”

Any team interested in Brown might be able to sign him on a relative discount as well. The seven-year veteran only played in 14 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries.