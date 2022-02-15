NFL Insider Suggests Best Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

Although Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl with the Rams, Jeremy Fowler believes it would be in the star wide receiver’s best interest to move on from Los Angeles this offseason.

Beckham will become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins next month and he will enter the open market with some baggage. The three-time Pro Bowl selection on Sunday sustained what’s believed to be a torn ACL, which obviously will compromise his availability for the 2022 season.

OBJ nonetheless will field multiple offers, much like he did after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. Fowler believes Beckham should join one of the teams he passed on back in November.

“The Chiefs were in on Beckham during his midseason free-agency tour,” Fowler wrote for ESPN.com. “He has to sign with a contender with high-level quarterback play, and Kansas City needs juice opposite Tyreek Hill. Plus, tight end Travis Kelce turns 33 in October. But any team interested would have to consider the injury history after Beckham suffered an injury to his left knee in the Super Bowl.”

Fowler’s ESPN colleague, Matt Bowen, also explained why Beckham would be a good scheme fit in Kansas City.

“Beckham could very well return to Los Angeles, where he certainly fits well,” Bowen wrote. “But we like Beckham in the Chiefs’ pass-game structure as a viable No. 3 target for Patrick Mahomes. A nuanced and savvy route runner, Beckham can win isolation matchups or be schemed as a catch-and-run option on the leveled concepts in the Kansas City playbook.”

A report delivered the morning of Super Bowl LVI indicated the Rams were “optimistic” about their chance to re-sign Beckham. LA probably could land the 29-year-old for less money now, but the organization might want to prioritize its financials on players who will be ready to go Day 1 in the upcoming season.