How Two NFL Insiders Graded Raiders Hiring Ex-Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels finally made the leap, with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday introducing the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator as their new head coach.

It marks the second head-coaching job of McDaniels’ career — he also led the Denver Broncos for parts of two seasons in 2009 and 2010 — and the Raiders clearly are hopeful he’ll find more success upon leaving Bill Belichick’s shadow this time around.

Of course, it helps that McDaniels will have some familiarity in his new home, as the Raiders also hired former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to become their general manager. And it’ll be fascinating to see whether McDaniels — who spurned the Indianapolis Colts at the eleventh hour in 2018 — is capable of leading a franchise more than a decade removed from his disastrous Denver tenure.

So, is this a good move by the Raiders?

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been grading each new head-coaching hire across the league, and it appears they feel fairly confident about Vegas bringing in McDaniels.

Here’s how each evaluated the McDaniels hiring in a piece published on ESPN.com:

Fowler’s grade: B

The ceiling is quite high because of his football acumen, pedigree and experience. But I need to see more. He flailed out at one head job and bailed on another. And the Belichick coaching tree has been problematic enough where some teams this cycle were intent on not hiring a former/current Patriots coach. But you made a good point about having many years to reflect on this with humility. The Raiders just walked away from a good interim coach in Rich Bisaccia, so they need to be right.