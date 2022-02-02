NFL Names Bengals As Super Bowl Home Team, But Doesn’t Feel Like It

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to take the field in what should be an exciting Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

The NFL has named the Bengals as the home team for the big game, but it definitely would feel like it.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place at SoFi Stadium — home of the Rams — Inglewood, CA. On top of playing in their home arena, the Rams also will have their regular locker room, stand on the home sideline and don their home jerseys, according to radio host Arash Markazi.

The NFL has designated the Cincinnati Bengals as the ?home team? in Super Bowl 56 but the Los Angeles Rams will be



– Playing in their home stadium.



– In their home locker room.



– Standing on their home sideline.



– Wearing arguably their most popular home uniform. pic.twitter.com/C7VTykq1k8 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 2, 2022

SoFi Stadium certainly will be rocking with fans from all over, but even though the Bengals technically will be called the home team, unsurprisingly it’s the Rams who’ll have the advantage.