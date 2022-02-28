NFL Rumors: Latest On Texans’ Asking Price In Deshaun Watson Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Texans evidently aren’t budging when it comes to Deshaun Watson.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Monday, citing sources, that Houston has continued to ask for five to seven assets, including three first-round draft picks, in any potential trade for Watson.

The quarterback still is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, creating lingering uncertainty regarding his NFL future more than a year after his trade request. Watson’s contract includes a no-trade clause, so he has some level of control over his destination.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, didn’t play at all in 2021 despite remaining on Houston’s active roster. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers reportedly explored dealing for the 26-year-old before the NFL trade deadline in November, but his ongoing legal issues ultimately killed those talks.

Deshaun Watson is one of several high-profile quarterbacks being mentioned in trade rumors, as Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, among others, have been kicked around in speculation, as well. As such, it could be a league-altering offseason for the NFL, with several franchises’ Super Bowl odds impacted by whatever happens over the next few months.

Watson, who will turn 27 in September, has performed at an elite level when on the field. The 2017 first-round pick threw for an NFL-high 4,823 yards with 33 touchdown passes to seven interceptions during the 2020 campaign despite the Texans going just 4-12.