NFL Rumors: Jaguars Hiring Doug Pederson To Replace Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have found their replacement for Urban Meyer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday reported the team is hiring former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson to take over as head coach in Jacksonville. Pederson was reportedly one of several finalists for the job alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich — who took himself out of consideration Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

Stroud noted Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia also was in the running.

Pederson led the Eagles to two NFC East titles — and, as New England Patriots fans may remember, a Super Bowl championship in 2018 — while amassing a 42-37-1 record through five seasons. He was fired following the 2020 season and did not work in the NFL in 2021.

A former backup quarterback for four teams, Pederson got his start as an offensive quality control coach in 2009 before he became the team’s quarterback’s coach. He also worked with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 campaign and remained there before his 2016 return to the Eagles.

Pederson will inherit a Jaguars squad that will have the No. 1 overall draft pick for the second straight year, looking for another top talent to join quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Perhaps under Pederson’s tutelage the club will be able to improve upon two seasons that combine for a 4-29 record, including a 20-game losing streak.