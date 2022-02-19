NFL Rumors: League Negotiating Contract Extension For Roger Goodell

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Roger Goodell be sticking around as the NFL commissioner for a little while longer?

It certainly seems that way after Ben Fischer and John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the news Friday night.

Goodell’s contract is set to expire in 2024, but Fischer and Ourand reported that two years could be added to his current deal. The financial aspect of the extension is unknown.

An agreement is expected to be reached in the months ahead, per the report.

Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006 and has been met with a slew of criticism during his time, particularly New England Patriots fans for how he dealt with Deflategate and his suspension of then-quarterback Tom Brady.

For what it’s worth, NFL vice president Brian McCarthy said there is “no truth” to the reports, per ESPN.

Either way, Goodell is sticking around for two more years.