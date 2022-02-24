NFL Rumors: Multiple Teams Have Aaron Rodgers Trade Offers In Place

NESN Logo Sign In

On the surface, it’s starting to look like the Packers are willing to do whatever it takes to convince Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay and keep him happy.

But if the unexpected happens and the sides’ relationship becomes broken beyond repair, teams across the NFL reportedly will be ready to pounce.

Rodgers did not provide an update on his future Tuesday during his latest conversation with Pat McAfee, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini is reporting a decision from the two-time defending league MVP will be coming “soon.” In the process of sharing this report on Rodgers, Russini included a nugget about the signal-caller’s market.

“Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources,” Russini tweeted Thursday. “I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.”

Russini did not get into specifics about which teams presented the Packers with an offer for Rodgers, but the sportsbooks might be able to give us a rough idea of his pool of suitors. Outside of Green Bay, the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the 10-time Pro Bowl selection’s next team.