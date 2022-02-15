NFL Rumors: These Four Teams Ready To Take ‘Major Swing’ At QB

NESN Logo Sign In

We reportedly could see a crowded competition of big-game hunting in the quarterback market this NFL offseason.

Like every spring, a number of teams across the league can stand to improve under center. But according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, four franchises will enter the new NFL year looking to make marked upgrades to their respective quarterback situations. Breer passed along the note as he projected what might be in store for Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s expected to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers.

“We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer wrote in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guy — such as (Russell) Wilson, (Deshaun) Watson or (Aaron) Rodgers — are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain.”

This would have been tough to believe a year ago, but the quarterback on that list who’s least likely to be moved might be Rodgers. The Packers reportedly are prepared to go “all in” for the two-time defending league MVP, who appears to have a much healthier relationship with the organization now than at this point last year.

The others, however, appear to be legitimate trade candidates, which could make for a wildly entertaining arms race this offseason.