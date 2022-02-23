NFL Rumors: Tom Brady To Produce, Appear In Patriots-Themed Movie

NESN Logo Sign In

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL at the beginning of the month, sports fans around the world have wondered what’s next for the greatest quarterback of all time.

We now know of one item that’s on the docket for TB12, and it’s football-related. It just has nothing to do with throwing passes, coaching from the sideline or calling games from the broadcast booth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to produce and appear in a movie titled “80 for Brady,” starting silver-screen icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

“Inspired by a true story, ‘Brady’ tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet,” Borys Kit wrote for THR.

“Brady, making a transition from football player to Hollywood player, was deeply involved with the inception of the project, developing it with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. He will produce through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Gigliotti, who counts ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love’ among her credits. Endeavor Content is also producing.”

Production for the film, which is being made by Paramount Pictures, reportedly will kick off this spring. One has to imagine countless Patriots fans will be making their way to theaters nationwide whenever the movie is released to the public.