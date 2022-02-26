NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Will Receive Calls’ From These Major Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady reportedly is a coveted man in the football world, and we’re not talking about teams trying to pry the legendary quarterback of retirement.

Not for now, at least.

Two titans of industry involved in the broadcasting of NFL games reportedly are hoping Brady wants to try his hand at color commentating. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Thursday reported the seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to be contacted by both Amazon and FOX.

Those networks’ reported interest in Brady comes on the heels of Troy Aikman leaving FOX for ESPN, which could prove to have a major ripple effect within the broadcast space. Joe Buck now needs a new partner, that is unless he follows Aikman to ESPN. Amazon, meanwhile, appears to be challenged with finding the right partner for potential newcomer Al Michaels. Rumored candidates John Lynch and Sean McVay are no longer in the running.

Joining a network’s A team might be too much of a commitment for Brady, who seemingly prioritized family time and attention to existing off-field projects when he decided to halt his playing career. Brady calling games at some point probably shouldn’t be completely ruled out, but it doesn’t feel likely for the immediate future.