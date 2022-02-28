NFL Rumors: Who Amazon Is Targeting For No. 1 Analyst Role

NESN Logo Sign In

After a pair of failed pursuits, Amazon reportedly has zeroed in on a new target to be the network’s lead NFL color commentator.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Sunday reported Amazon is looking to bring on Kirk Herbstreit to be its top analyst for the upcoming season. But as Marchand explained in his column, Herbstreit joining Amazon wouldn’t necessarily mean the longtime college football pundit would leave ESPN entirely.

“While Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for around $6-plus million per year, sources have told The Post that the way his deal is written he would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity, while continuing on college for ESPN,” Marchand wrote.

“When dealing with someone of Herbstreit’s stature and with the budding rivalry between ESPN and Amazon, the language of the contract could potentially be looked at differently by lawyers. It could be disputed if ESPN has to allow Herbstreit to work for Amazon.”

Marchand added: “If Amazon and Herbstreit were to make a deal, ESPN, according to sources, would want the option to still use Herbstreit on some NFL games. While continuing as the home of ‘Monday Night Football,’ it will extend to 25 games a year in the next two years.”

Amazon adding Herbstreit to the roster could be the move that finally pushes the network over the goal line with Al Michaels, who reportedly is putting off signing the contract until he knows who his partner will be. Amazon reportedly made runs at John Lynch and Sean McVay, but both ultimately elected to hang onto their current jobs.

Marchand reports Michaels does not want to work with an inexperienced analyst, which couldn’t be an issue for Herbstreit. The former Ohio State quarterback joined ESPN back in 1996 and has covered the biggest college football events over the past two decades-plus, as well as NFL drafts.