NFL Star ‘Actively Recruiting’ Retired Tom Brady To His Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady doesn’t sound like someone who unequivocally is committed to never playing in an NFL game ever again.

As such, Cameron Jordan is going to try to be in Brady’s ear until the greatest quarterback of all time hangs up his pads for good.

Jordan, the New Orleans Saints star who’s seen plenty of Brady the last two seasons in the NFC South, recently made an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” and explained how he’s approaching Brady’s retirement announcement and follow-up remarks.

“There’s a lot of, ‘Hmm, could he come back?’ And if he’s going to come back, does he want to put on the black and gold?” Jordan told Rome, as transcribed by JoeBucsFan.com. “Just actively recruiting.”

Jordan probably shouldn’t hold his breath when it comes to Brady potentially taking his talents to the Bayou. Sean Payton has left the organization and will be replaced by a first-year head coach. Furthermore, the Saints are in salary-cap hell, leaving the organization with not much room to improve its roster. A rebuild in New Orleans feels more likely than a 2022 playoff appearance at this point.

But hey, the worst Brady can say is “no,” so it’s tough to knock Jordan for trying.