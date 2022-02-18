NFL Writer Believes This Patriot Should Be Traded Over Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ receiving corps definitely could stand to improve this offseason, and New England should look to do so through the draft and free agency.

The group potentially could be put in a better situation via addition by subtraction, too.

In a column published to NFL.com Thursday, league writer Adam Rank compiled a list of five bigger-name players who should be traded by their respective teams this offseason. Included was N’Keal Harry, who’s fell well short of reaching expectations since he was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft.

“The Patriots invested heavily in the wide receiver position in free agency last year,” Rank wrote. “Harry played in 12 games and had a career-low 22 targets last season. The former first-round pick is still only heading into his fourth pro campaign and is in the final year of his rookie deal. I remain enamored with his potential, based on his scouting reports coming out of Arizona State. Honestly, a team in need of receiving help (looking at you, Chicago) should be willing to part ways with a Day 3 pick in return for N’Keal’s services.”

Harry’s age (24) alone should keep hope alive that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver can one day become an effective NFL player. But it’s become clear he won’t achieve such a status in Foxboro, so the Patriots should deal him for basically anything they can receive this spring or summer.