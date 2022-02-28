NFL Writer Suggests Patriots Rival Should Pursue Trent Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown might leave the Patriots (again) this offseason, but perhaps the offensive tackle won’t depart the AFC East.

Brown is coming off a good-not-great 2021 season in which he was limited to only nine games due to injury. But the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder picked a great time to hit the open market, as this year’s free-agent class for offensive tackles is not at all robust.

As such, teams with a young franchise quarterback might be willing to pay top dollar for Brown despite his limited availability over the past two seasons. One of those teams, as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested in a column published Monday, could be the Miami Dolphins.

“It will be incumbent on new coach Mike McDaniel to figure out whether he can coax more out of the first- (Austin Jackson) and second-round picks (Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt) he inherited from the former regime,” Barnwell wrote. “In either case, the Dolphins can’t count on Jesse Davis to protect (Tua) Tagovailoa’s blind side. In a thin market for right tackles, former Patriots and Raiders lineman Trent Brown might be the most appealing option for a position worth more to Miami and its left-handed quarterback than the rest of the league.”

Miami isn’t the only AFC destination that’s been floated as a potential landing spot for Brown. Barnwell’s ESPN colleague, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, believes the Baltimore Ravens make the most sense for the seven-year veteran.