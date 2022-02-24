NFL Writer Suggests Potential Landing Spots For Rob Gronkowski

NESN Logo Sign In

Lost in the Tom Brady hysteria is that Rob Gronkowski’s football future still is very much unknown, too.

Gronkowski has yet to make a formal decision on whether he will play in the 2022 NFL season. But the future Hall of Fame tight end, unlike Brady, will have his pick of the litter if he decides to keep playing. Gronk is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next month.

The four-time Super Bowl champion obviously has foundation in Tampa Bay, but NFL writer Adam Rank believes Gronkowski should leave the Buccaneers this offseason.

“If Brady did somehow play for the 49ers, and San Francisco could run two-tight end sets with George Kittle and Gronk, well, that would be pretty fun to watch,” Rank wrote for NFL.com. “Otherwise, going to Cincinnati to play with Joe Burrow wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Gronk, either. He could also head to Buffalo. Or Los Angeles. Either of the Los Angeles teams, actually. Go free, Gronk. At least until we see what the QB sitch is like in Tampa Bay.”

The Bengals might be the most appealing team among that bunch for Gronkowski, who publicly has expressed interest in catching passes from Burrow. But playing for his hometown Bills, a team poised to be a Super Bowl contender for years to come, very well could interest Gronk, too.