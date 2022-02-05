NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch 2022 Tournament Online, On TV

Patrice Bergeron will represent the Bruins

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is bound to be fast and fun.

This year’s hockey fiesta showcase takes place Saturday in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The three-game tournament will showcase four teams, each consisting of players from the same NHL division, in a 3-on-3 competition.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will don the Atlantic Division jersey in his third NHL All-Star Game appearance.

Here’s when and where to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game:

When: Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Fubo.TV — Free Trial | Watch ESPN

