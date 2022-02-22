NHL Won’t Discipline Nathan MacKinnon For Slashing Referee In Avalanche-Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan MacKinnon won’t be hearing from the Department of Player Safety after all.

The Avalanche star was seen getting away with a slash on an official during Colorado’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon at TD Garden. There was no penalty on the play as the ref who was hit with MacKinnon’s stick acted as if nothing happened.

But it appears he will escape unscathed.

The NHL on Tuesday released a statement addressing the situation, revealing no discipline would come MacKinnon’s way.

“The safety of our on-ice officials is, and has always been, of paramount importance to us. In this regard, we have always exercised a zero tolerance policy when it comes to any form of abuse of our officials. Last night, one of our officials was struck by a player with his stick immediately after a face-off. We immediately investigated the incident, and, having conferred with the on-ice officiating crew and the NHL’s Officials’ Association, it has been determined that the player’s intention was not to strike the official, but, rather, to initiate contact with the opposing player. Given this conclusion, it has been determined that no further discipline is necessary. This decision should in no way be seen as a diminution of our steadfast conviction to protect our officials.”

How they came to that determination isn’t exactly clear, but the Avalanche won’t need to worry about MacKinnon missing time once again.