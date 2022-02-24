Nick Castellanos To Red Sox? Examining Case For Signing 2021 All-Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

” … as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos. It will be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4?0 ballgame.”

Many casual fans’ introduction to Nick Castellanos occurred under less-than-ideal circumstances, as the outfielder became part of an internet punchline in August 2020 after homering in the middle of broadcaster Thom Brennaman’s on-air apology for using a homophobic slur.

Brennaman, in a surreal moment, stopped his dead-serious message to call Castellanos’ home run, making for a viral clip that immediately started making the rounds on social media.

But other, more informed fans probably know Castellanos from his productive seven-year tenure with the Detroit Tigers, his awesome 51-game stint with the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and/or his two-season run with the Cincinnati Reds that included his first career All-Star selection in 2021.

In fact, Castellanos, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract with Cincinnati before the 2020 season, opted out of his deal this offseason in the hopes of capitalizing on his impressive 2021 and landing a lucrative payday in MLB free agency.

So, should the Red Sox target Castellanos on the open market? Let’s examine.