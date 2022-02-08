Northeastern Forward Maureen Murphy Erupts For Hat Trick Vs. BU

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Northeastern forward Maureen Murphy was the best player on the ice Tuesday night.

The senior erupted for a hat trick to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead over Boston University in the 2022 Women’s Beanpot consolation matchup.

Murphy lit the lamp for the first time 11:56 into the first period and followed it up with another midway through the second period. She didn’t take long to reach the threshold in the final period, netting her third goal of the contest under three minutes into the third period.

You can check out all three goals below:

Big power play goal guys



Maureen Murphy gets the scoring started and it's 1-0 for the #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/NoQTm5JJy6 — Northeastern Women?s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 8, 2022

JUST ABSURD



Maureen Murphy makes it 2-0 with her second goal of the day! #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/gUfF94qeIN — Northeastern Women?s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 8, 2022

THERE'S THE HAT TRICK



Maureen Murphy makes it 3-0 and has officially been involved in our last EIGHT goals. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/6NNpoOiuYp — Northeastern Women?s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 8, 2022

With her three goals Tuesday, Murphy now has factored in on each of Northeastern’s last eight goals over the last two games. She scored two goals and added three assists in the Huskies’ 5-0 win over Merrimack on Friday night.