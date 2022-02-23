Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Birth Of Child, Successful Knee Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. is having himself quite the month of February.

Prior to Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver told reporters he was on “stand by” as his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, was set to give birth to the couple’s first child any day.

Beckham did play in the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, but he ended up tearing his ACL on a non-contact play in the first half. He was emotional on the sidelines before celebrating his first Super Bowl championship with his team.

February continued to add more to Beckham’s plate. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth of his and Wood’s child, Zydn, and that he underwent successful ACL surgery.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ? a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all? EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now know with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues.”

Beckham is set to become a free agent when the new league year starts next month.