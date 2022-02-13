Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood Expecting First Child: ‘I’m On Watch’

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting set to appear in his first Super Bowl while also awaiting the birth of his first child.

Lauren Wood, the girlfriend of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, is pregnant and set to give birth any day now. Realistically, Wood could have the baby Sunday, but Beckham is just focusing on Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and doesn’t want to think about making a decision.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,” Beckham told reporters, per the New York Post. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

Sunday certainly has the potential to be a big day for Beckham and Wood, and we’ll see if the baby will make its grand appearance the day of the Super Bowl.

NESN?s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.