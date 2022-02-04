Charles Barkley Hilariously Confused About One Part Of Ben Simmons-Shaquille O’Neal Beef

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say Charles Barkley doesn’t spend much time on social media.

The NBA legend-turned-TNT basketball analyst learned what a direct message is early Friday morning.

(Yes, you read that correctly.)

Barkley’s “Inside the NBA” colleagues had to school him on the subject to help him understand the ongoing feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

“What did you call it? DM?” Barkley asked, as seen in a video TNT shared via Twitter. “I don’t know what that means.”

“Come on. Stop. Don’t even show your ignorance with that,” Kenny Smith said before explaining the function.

"You know I've never done Instagram."@TheJetOnTNT had to explain to Chuck what a DM was ? pic.twitter.com/zXXnaF1AGB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 4, 2022

“You know I’ve never done Instagram,” Barkley said at one point.