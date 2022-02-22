Packers Star Has Fitting Reaction To Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers has the football world anxiously waiting for answers about his future as the start of the new NFL year approaches.

That sounds pretty familiar, doesn’t it?

Football fans and media members alike effectively are experiencing déjà vu as it pertains to Rodgers, who hasn’t committed to playing for the Packers in 2022 or in the NFL as a whole. Of course, the two-time defending league MVP appeared to have a fractured relationship with Green Bay last year before ultimately returning to — and thriving with — the only NFL franchise he’s ever known.

One of the star quarterback’s favorite teammates and “Friday Crew” member, David Bakhtiari, fully understands how the Rodgers circus works at this point. So when the 10-time Pro Bowl selection dropped a thought-provoking Instagram post Monday night, the Packers left tackle responded with an understandable tweet.

“Ah (expletive), here we go again,” read the gif Bakhtiari tweeted Tuesday morning.

Fortunately for those directly involved in this hoopla, Rodgers and the Packers appear to be on much better terms than they were at this time a year ago. As such, the future Hall of Famer probably will be delivering those long-awaited answers sooner rather than later.