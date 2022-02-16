Patrice Bergeron Avoided Concussion, Set To Return Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is good to go.

The Bruins captain suffered a head laceration when fell into the boards in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Bergeron missed the next three games, but returned to practice Monday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the plan was for Bergeron to join the team in New York for Wednesday’s practice, and if everything checked out OK, he would return to the lineup.

And that seems to be the case.

“Looked good, ready to go. So he should be in (Thursday),” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided video. “Obviously we’ll have to take a forward out, we’ll make that decision (Thursday), but right now he’ll go in, play with (Taylor) Hall and (David Pastrnak) and then (Erik) Haula will drop down. So we’ll keep the (Charlie) Coyle line together, we’ll sort out our third line, go from there.”

It’s no surprise Cassidy wants to keep Coyle, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic together given how well they’ve played over the last two games.

As for Bergeon, he revealed he did not have a concussion, but everyone just wanted to take extra precautions before he hit the ice again.