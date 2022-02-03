How Patrice Bergeron Will Participate In NHL All-Star Skills Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL All-Star skills competition received quite a facelift for 2022, with a pair of new outdoor events that are a nod to its Las Vegas setting. But Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who is the only Bruins player headed to Nevada for All-Star Weekend, will participate in a classic event at the All-Star skills competition on Friday night.

The league on Thursday announced Bergeron will compete in the accuracy shooting competition. He is one of nine participants, joining Leon Draisaitl, Clayton Keller, Rasmus Dahlin, Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel, Troy Terry, Johnny Gaudreau and Jonathan Marchessault.

Bergeron last participated in the event in 2016, when he struggled, to say the least. It took him nine attempts and 23.362 seconds to hit four targets, nearly double the time it took New York Islanders’ star John Tavares, who won with a time of 12.294 seconds.

The winner of each individual event will win $30,000.

The NHL All-Star skills competition will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the All-Star Game itself to follow Saturday.