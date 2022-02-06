Patrice Bergeron Reflects On ‘Great Friendship’ With Tuukka Rask At NHL All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is a three-time NHL All-Star.

The Boston Bruins center received the honor for the first time in six years after being selected to back-to-back games. But this time around, he’s looking at the experience from a different lens.

Bergeron is 36 years old, a father of three and in his 18th season in the league. He’s now the Bruins captain, leading a few players he’s been with since the early days including goaltender Tuukka Rask.

“He’s been around since I’ve been around, you know? Maybe I have him by a couple of years but still. It’s a treat to have him in the locker room with us and back on the ice,” Bergeron told reporters after scoring a goal for the Atlantic Division squad in the All-Star Game on Saturday.

“He’s so poised and he’s also a leader, you know? He’s got that voice that when he uses it, people listen.”

Rask underwent offseason hip surgery and didn’t debut until last month. Rask went 2-2-0 in his four games back with a goals against average of 4.28 as he warms back up.

That will come in time, and Boston has two capable goalies in the meantime in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. But what Rask has been bringing to Boston in his veteran presence — back even before he re-signed — is value to the team in itself.