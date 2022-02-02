Patrice Bergeron Reps Red Sox As Bruins Star Heads To All-Star Game

Bergeron is the Bruins' lone All-Star

Patrice Bergeron is headed to Las Vegas as the Bruins’ lone representative in the NHL All-Star Game, and the center showed Boston some love as he boarded the plane.

In a photo posted by the Bruins’ Twitter account Wednesday night, Bergeron donned a navy Red Sox hat while standing on the tarmac beside his wife, Stephanie, and their children Zack, Victoria and Noah.

The captain will play in his third All-Star game after previous selections in 2015 and 2016. He has 12 goals and 22 assists through 42 games for the Bruins, who entered the break in fourth place in the Atlantic Division at 26-14-3, for 55 points.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

