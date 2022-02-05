Patrice Bergeron Weighs In On Trevor Zegras-Jack Hughes Skills Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition took place Friday night and it was a show from start to finish.

From classic events like the hardest shot or accuracy shooting, to new events like the Fountain Face-Off and 21 in ’22, there was something for everyone. NHL fans all over were disappointed in the end result of the Breakaway challenge when Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras didn’t earn the top spot.

Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights technically took home the award thanks to some shenanigans from actor Jon Hamm, but really the debate was between Zegras and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes

Social media erupted after the event and Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron even weighed in.

“I think Zegras was, I mean the move was pretty amazing, right. I thought Jack Hughes’ move was well thought out, he put a lot of work into it. Everyone did. Everyone obviously did that, but I thought those two kind of stood out to me.

It certainly was a wild night in Vegas.